Clifton Williams Sr.

A home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Clifton “Joe” Williams Sr., 77, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA. Pastor Trent Davis will officiate the services. Rev. Billy Reaux will be the eulogist.
Clifton “Joe” Williams Sr.’s soul transitioned peacefully at 9:37 a.m. at Tulane Medical Center of New Orleans on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, following a sudden but brief illness.
Public viewing will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and will conclude at the start of the services on Saturday at the church. Entombment will follow immediately in Holy Family Cemetery and Mausoleum.
On Tuesday, February 29, 1944, one of 14 children, Clifton “Joe” Barrideaux Williams Sr. was born to the late Florence Williams-Walker and Cleveland Barrideaux. He was raised and loved by the late Norris Walker Sr., whom he referred to as his father, as his very own. He was a devoted husband even though divorced to former wife Daisy Williams. Everyone knows that the bond they shared was truly unbreakable — for better or worse, through sickness and health, until his untimely death did they part and she stood by him, holding his hand for the very last time as God called him home. He was very well known, a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia and faithful member of the Charles Street Church of Christ.
Clifton was a hard, dedicated worker and provider for his family with careers such as CDL truck driver and sheriff’s deputy. He often spoke of resigning from the force simply because his friends jokingly nicknamed him “Deputy Dog.” One of his longest held job positions was performing mechanical maintenance at the Cote Blanch Salt Mine in Louisa. Clifton worked there for 27 years before suffering a heart attack that left him disabled. From then on, Clifton became a true jack of all trades and renaissance man by extending his hands into the worlds of carpentry, plumbing, paint and body, radio installations, electrical work, architecture and he even found the time to become a disc jockey. There was simply no task that he could not perform or learn. In his spare time, Clifton enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He had no friends, because everyone was considered family and dear to his heart. He also enjoyed zydeco dancing, cooking (especially his famous “hot links”), fishing, laughing to his heart’s content and faithfully playing casino games, whether in house or in the comfort of his own bedroom. Let’s not forget he was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.
Clifton is survived by his most genuine partner in life, his former wife Daisy C. Williams of New Iberia; one shared daughter, Gidget (Douglas) W. Chretien of Denham Springs; another daughter, Stephanie Jones of Youngsville; two sons, Murray (Holly)Sheppard of Jeanerette and Jason Jones of Lafayette; four sisters, Gladys (Merrick) Mallery, Gertrude (Willie) Chretien and Flora Locks, all of New Iberia, and Lorena (Daniel) Hasting of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Horace (Madeline) Walker of Morbihan, Norris (Paula) Walker of St. Martinville and Lawrence (Lisa) Barrideaux of San Antonio, Texas; 21 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; one goddaughter, Camellery (Keith) Reno of New Iberia; one honorary daughter whom he loved as his own, Gwendolyn Paschal of New Iberia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will truly his presence.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Clifton “Cliff” Williams Jr.; four brothers, Wilfred Antoine, Cleveland Williams Sr., Jesse Walker and Robert Landry; and two sisters, Shirley Smith and Beatrice Landry.
