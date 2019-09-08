ST. MARTINVILLE — Funeral services will be held at a later date for Clifton Shelby John Mire Sr., 81, who died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
