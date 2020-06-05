Clifton Alex Hernandez

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Clifton “Clif” Alex Hernandez, 92, on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
A native of White Castle and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hernandez passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Mr. Clif attended White Castle High and after completing the 10th grade, he and a friend volunteered to join the United States Navy during World War II. He served two years as a Seaman Second Class aboard the USS Eugene E. Elmore, a destroyer escort vessel. Upon returning home he worked many different jobs ultimately ending up in the oilfield. He joined Shell Oil Company where he worked around the world drilling wells. After 35-plus years, he retired from his job with Shell. Early in his oilfield career, while working on an oil rig in Gueydan, Mr. Clif broke his foot and spent a week in the local hospital. Upon his release he met a girl named Emily and it was love at first sight. They were married after only four months. He and Emily were blessed with eight children. Mr. Clif had many hobbies included golfing, fishing, fixing things, playing cards, gardening and spending time with his huge family. Mr. Clif lived life to the fullest, always had a good time wherever he went. While he will be deeply missed, we all know he is finally home.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Comeaux and husband Leo of New Iberia, Joey Hernandez and wife Charlene of New Iberia, Marion Hotz and husband John of Russellville, Arkansas, Cathy Touchette and husband Jorge of Houston, Texas, Philip Hernandez and wife Lisa of Bainbridge Island, Washington, Therese Sparhawk and husband Jeff of Palm Coast, Florida, Tommy Hernandez and wife Staci of Katy, Texas; 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily dePerrodil Hernandez; daughter Annette Gentry; parents, Adolph and Mae Landry Hernandez; and two sisters, Ida Mae Bergeron and Lydia Ann Parker.
Serving as Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone that helped him at Azalea Estates, the hospice providers and everyone that has been a part of making his life fulfilling and his passing peaceful.
