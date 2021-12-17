Cleveland Maxwell “Sip” Jones, 76, a resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully at 9:02 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the funeral services at 1 p. m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Peter United Methodist Church, 986 St. Peter Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be conducted prior to funeral services. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 1 p. m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Burial will follow funeral services in the Hope Cemetery.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Cleveland or “Sip” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his sisters, Mrs. Jonathan (Delphina) Lockett and Molly Richard, both of Jeanerette; children Mrs. Warren (Juanita) Scott of Port Arthur, Texas, Shawnetta Jackson of New Iberia, Mrs. Derrin (Sheryl) Gaines of LaPlace, Mrs. Jon (Sherry) Ellis of Houston, Texas, Caitlyn Jackson of Jeanerette, Cleveland “C. J.” Moore of Port Arthur, Texas, Joseph (Nicky) Charles of Gardena, California, Cleveland (Dietrica) Linton of Humble, Texas, Michael St. Julien of Delcambre and Cleveland (Angela) Gage Sr. of Houston, Texas; caregiver Brenda Campbell of Jeanerette; nineteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cleveland was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother, two aunts, a nephew, a brother-in-law and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
