Cleveland John Labit

A gathering of family of friends will be held for Mr. Cleveland “Cleve” John Labit, 72, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mr. Labit will be laid to rest at Beau Pre Memorial Park privately at a later date.
Mr. Labit was a native and resident of New Iberia, he passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Cleve was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was employed in the oilfield industry with Parker Drilling for 30 years and Diamond B Marine before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching ULL softball and football.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice Harry Labit, of New Iberia; two sons, Todd Labit and husband Brian Roy and Danna Labit and wife Nicole, all of New Iberia; one granddaughter, Lashell Beers of New Iberia; three brothers, Gerald Labit and partner Mona of New Orleans, Michael Labit and wife Renee and Jeff Labit, all of New Iberia; and three sisters, Leona Racheal and husband Paul and Juanita Tyler, all of New Iberia, and Jenny Pierce of Carbon Hill, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Eula Duplantis Labit; four brothers Edward, Wilton, Sammy and Roy Labit; and two brothers-in-law Lynn Tyler and John Allen Pierce.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.