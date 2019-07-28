Cleo B. McLean Jr., 58, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Cleo was born on November 30, 1960.
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done. I’d like to leave an echo... whispering softly down the ways of happy times, laughing times and brighten any sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done.
You will be missed by your loving wife Carla Hebert McLean, family and friends.