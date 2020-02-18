Clayton Verret

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held for Mr. Clayton Joseph Verret, 62, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Coteau Holmes with Rev. Joseph Padinjarepeedika officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
A native of Loreauville and resident of St. Martinville, Mr. Verret passed away on Friday February 14, 2020, at Iberia Extended Care. Clayton was a gentle-souled man who loved his family and friends with limitless generosity and kindness, always welcoming, and never met a stranger. He loved to cook for family and crowds, did amazing carpentry work, loved to tell stories, adored his grandchildren and was his children’s greatest fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Verret; son Heith Verret and his family; son Barrett Duplechain and wife, Ashley and their children, Clint, Kaidey and Charley; son Travis Verret and companion Julianne Lucia; daughter Emily Verret and fiancé Thad Savoy; and daughter Olivia Verret and her daughter, Gabriella Williams; sister Carolyn Bourque and husband Charles; niece Crystal Sonnier and husband E.J. and their children, Brooke Olivier and husband Zack and Lilly Sonnier; nephew Ray Daigle and wife Frances and their children, Bryson Daigle, Brittanie Daigle and her son Trey; nephew Randy Bourque and his children, Ashley Bertrand, Layke and Sydnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Lilly Verret.
The family would like to thank the staff of Iberia Medical Center and Iberia Extended Care for the excellent care given to Mr. Verret and the compassion shown to his family.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.