Clayton Rogers I

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Clayton “Gene” J. Rogers I at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Monday. A Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until the service time.
Clayton Jean Rogers I, known by family and friends as “Gene,” passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home in Delcambre. Gene was born to Rose Alma and Leo Frank Rogers Sr.
He graduated from Delcambre High School in 1957, had a few short term jobs, then went to Coastal Chemical in Abbeville as a captain on the vessel Escape II. He landed his dream job when he went to work for Jeanmard’s Marine Electronics, eventually acquiring Jeanmard’s, becoming one of the few Marine Electronic Technicians along the Gulf Coast. He retired at the age of 70 and spent his time traveling, camping, dancing, boating, chauffeuring his best friend Keith Arceneaux on the golf course and communicating with his fellow amateur ham operators as N5FMX.
He was a loving husband and loyal friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. His favorite place to relax and enjoy the outdoors was his beloved Longside Hunting Plantation.
He is survived by his loving wife Vickie Dooley Rogers; daughter Monica Rogers Crappell (Glenn); sons Carl Rogers (Stephanie Lege), Clayton Jean Rogers II (Laura) and Chad Rogers (Christine); stepchildren Blair Bourque (Louis) and Maegan Chantaphone (Peter); grandchildren Shandi Crappell, Caymen Crappell, Chelsie Rogers Domingue (Nick), Paige Rogers, Dawson Rogers, Monty Rogers, McCall Rogers and Hudson Rogers; step grandchildren Ashlyn Bourque, Owen Bourque, Logan Bourque, Auria Chanthaphone and Bellamy Chanthaphone; great-grandchildren Brylon Bellott and Lillian Domingue; and siblings Leo Frank Rogers (Liz) and Cecil Rogers (Millie).
Preceded in death by his parents; brother David Rogers; godmother Olga Landry; and his in-laws Arthur and Dorothy Dooley.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Rogers II, Chad Rogers, Carl Rogers, Leo Frank Rogers Jr., Corey LeMaire and Kenneth Arceneaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick LeBlanc, Glenn Crappell, Caymen Crappell, Cecil Rogers, Monty Rogers, and Owen Bourque.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Nicole Byars with HOPE Healthcare and Hospice of Lafayette.
“Over and Out N5FMX.”
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.