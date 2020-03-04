Claudia Resweber Rodrigue

RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Elmo “Moe” Peter Rodrigue, the former Claudia “Clay” Resweber, age 90, at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Marcellus Church with Fr. James Nguyen officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Marcellus Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Rosary at 6 p.m.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Rodrigue passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Consolata Nursing Home.
Mrs. Rodrigue was a very dedicated and active parishioner of St. Marcellus Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and an active member of the Ladies Altar Society. She also volunteered her time with the Ladies Altar Society and was the head of religious education for many years. Her family was most important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her five sons, Michael Rodrigue and Joyce, Gene Rodrigue and Janelle, Daniel Rodrigue and Katherine, Jimmy Rodrigue and Mona and Tim Rodrigue and Mavis; fourteen grandchildren, Gina Reaux and Chad, April Landry and Matt, Cherie Templet and Trent, Dawn Gaudet and Brent, Laney Soileau and Justin, Josh Rodrigue and Melissa, Kevin Rodrigue and Erin, Jenee Romero and Brice, Hanna Richardson and Lance, Heather Ross and Jeff, Tyler Rodrigue and Karli, Kyia Guillory and Ben, Ariel Rodrigue and Guy Rodrigue and twenty great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo “Moe” Peter Rodrigue; parents, Adolph and Henriette Boutté Resweber; four brothers, Francis, Hubson, Olan and Harris Resweber; and five sisters, Rona Boudreaux, Vernis Resweber, Gertrude Romero, Patricia Ratcliff and Myrtle Beragona.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rodrigue, Kevin Rodrigue, Tyler Rodrigue, Guy Rodrigue, Cody Reaux and Dane Gartland.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Marcellus Catholic Church, 6100 Avery Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560.
To view the online obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.