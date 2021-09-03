Claudette Sonnier

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Fletcher Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until time of services for Claudette B. Sonnier, 84, who passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 1 p.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church
Services will be presided by Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem assisted by Deacon Roland Jeanlouis. Interment will be at Broussard Cemetery in Petit Anse.
A native of New Iberia, Claudette was the daughter of Willie and Elza Broussard. She was a graduate of St. Edward’s High School and Xavier University. She retired as an elementary school teacher in Iberia Parish. She later taught and substituted at various public & parochial schools in New Iberia.
Claudette loved to be of service to the community at large. Every summer, she volunteered at the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. In 2016, she was named Volunteer of the Year for all of her many years of service. Claudette’s faith in God was present throughout her life. She was very involved in being of service to the community of St. Edward’s. She was an extraordinary minister, a member of the Associate Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament-New Iberia Chapter and the Director of St. Edward/St. Jude RCIA Program.
She is survived by her three sons, Eugene J. Sonnier II and his wife Stephanie and Gerald J. Sonnier Sr. and his wife Crystal, all of New Iberia, and Dwight W. Sonnier of Red Oak, Texas; daughter-in-law Mona D. Sonnier; her most loving and devoted sister Josette B. Frederick of New Orleans and her children Angela, Rivers III, Julie and Clarke “Joey”; grandchildren Dwight J. Sonnier, Taylor J. Zenon, Coco M. Sonnier, Blake W. Sonnier, Cyra J. Sonnier, Sydney D. Sonnier and Gerald J. Sonnier Jr.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and most loyal friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Sonnier Sr.; grandson Eugene J. “Trey” Sonnier III and her parents Willie and Elza Broussard.