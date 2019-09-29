Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Claud Jones Jr., 65, who passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Lafayette.
Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Jones was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, on October 3, 1953, to Claud Jones Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Gilbert Jones. He worked as a consultant in the oilfield for Paloma Energy Consultants and his hobbies included camping, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Maudie Baker Jones of New Iberia; daughter Candice Powell and husband Bryan of Youngsville; son Jon Claud Jones of New Iberia; mother Mary Elizabeth Jones of Holcomb, Mississippi; brothers Timothy Jones and wife Joy of New Iberia and Greg Jones of Holcomb, Mississippi; grandchildren Cameron Eskine, Catherine Powell and Meredith Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claud Jones Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Healing House, 160 South Beadle Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, www.healing-house.org.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.