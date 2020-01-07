Funeral services will be conducted for Clarence W. “Buddy” Tate, age 95, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of New Iberia. His son, Rev. Darryl A. Tate, along with Rev. Scott Bullock and Rev. Greg Davis will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with military honors being presented by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until service time.
A native of Austin, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Clarence W. “Buddy” Tate, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center, surrounded by his four children.
Clarence was born on January 18, 1924, in Austin, Texas. Where do you start with almost a century of living? Daddy’s childhood was the depression years. At the age of twelve, he rode his horse for four days from Austin to Houston and was escorted through the downtown streets of Houston to Seabrook, where he lived with his Aunt Lucy to work in her nursery. He went to Webster High School. At the age of 16, Pearl Harbor was bombed. He entered the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, with his parents’ consent. Daddy was at four major campaigns, including the pivotal battle at Iwo Jima, to be a part of the iconic “The Greatest Generation.” Returning from the war, he received an honorary graduation diploma from Webster High School.
Daddy and Lela Mae Cox met at a weekly local dance and Mae was noted as saying, “Who is that good looking Marine?” “Buddy Tate.” Buddy would sell his two quarter horses and saddles to buy her wedding ring. They wed on July 20, 1946, at a little Methodist Church in Genoa, Texas.
Daddy soon went to work for Humble Oil for 20 years, Rowan Drilling Co. for four years, and Homco International for 20 years. His reputation in the oil industry was highly respected, as well as his character and work ethics. Daddy was privileged to experience two flights to Washington D.C., one with LA Honor Air, where he was honored to lay the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. The second flight was made in 2017 with Brookshire Hero Flight. Through the years daddy was instrumental as a member of the Jacket Backers (now known as the NISH Quarterback Club). He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia and was a proud pilgrim at Cursillo #74. He was a member of the Marine Corps league — General Walter S. McIlhenny — Detachment #811, a lifetime member Jr. Vice Commandant, and a member of Verret-Bourgeois post #335. He also belonged to two WWII dinner clubs in Lafayette. One of his deep passions was his garden, not only for his family, but in his generosity he shared with his friends. He maintained seven rows that were 40 feet long, even while working full time offshore. He had a variety of vegetables, fruit trees and blackberries. There was none better. Daddy was always loving, caring, and supportive. He was very sharp, witty, humorous, and his warm smile and the light in his face filled the room.
Regardless of where Clarence W. “Buddy” Tate was, he was always a Texas Longhorn and a Marine through and through.
He is survived by his four children, John W. Tate Sr., Lonna Dean Tate Guyer and husband Edward, Rev. Darryl A. Tate and wife Carolyn and Ronda Tate Trahan and husband Steven; grandchildren, John Wiley Tate Jr., Rachel Kaye Tate Miller, Courtney Dawn Tate, Sean David Trahan, Shane Michael Trahan, Joshua Louis Trahan, Jennifer Jean T. Trahan, Misti Tate Maraldo, Emilie Mae Tate McKevitt and Paul Michael Guyer; great-grandchildren John III, Caleb, Rebekah, Sarah, Cody, Kiersten, Karleigh, Brennan, Chole, Mia, Talan, Avery, Kole, Reid, Connor, Noah, Alec, Sabastiani, Christopher, Shelbie, Josiah, Jordan, Edward James, Jacob, Stephen, Linda, Mackenzie, and Aiden James; great great grandchildren, Gavin, Gwyneth and Mazaek; brother-in-law Ronald Douglass Cox; nieces Leslie Cox and Laura Cox; and nephew Harry Glen Longford.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lela Mae Cox Tate; parents, Elbert Maxwell Tate and Lottie Bell Menard Tate; siblings, Susie Rankin, Elmar Tate, Ruby Tate, Hilda Tate, Anna Belle Tate, Margernt “Corkie” Tate and Gertrude Tate; daughter-in-law, Tonya Dawn Tate; grandchildren, Chandler Adam Tate and Edward James Guyer and his wife Dawn Thersa Guyer; and sister-in-law, Ada Jean Cox.
Pallbearers will be Paul Michael Guyer, John Wiley Tate, Jr., Sean David Trahan, Shane Michael Trahan, Joshua Trahan, Robert Miller, Brennan Latiolais, and Bud Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will Rachel Kaye Tate Miller, Misti Tate Maraldo, Emilie Mae Tate McKevitt, Jennifer Jean T. Trahan and Courtney Dawn Tate, and all of Mr. Tate’s great- and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff of Lafayette General Orthopedic Rehabilitation 4th floor staff, Dr. Walter Brown, and all of the doctors, nurses, and CAN’s of Lafayette General.
