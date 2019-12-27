Clarence Spain

Clarence “Mookie” Spain, 58, a resident of New Iberia and native of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church, 305 6th Street in Franklin, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Deondre Johnson Sr., officiating.

Burial with a motorbike send off will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery on Main Street in Franklin.

Memories of Clarence will forever remain in the hearts of his two children, Tray Mitchell of Franklin and Britney (Anastasia) Williams of Beaumont, Texas; his mother, Shirley Conley-Conner of Franklin; three brothers, Terry (April) Spain and Sanders (Adrian) Spain, both of Atlanta, Georgia and Lazin McDaniel; four sisters, Jeanette Verrett and Martina Spain both of Franklin, Mrs. Willie (Wanda) Stansberry of Broussard and Carla Spain of Lafayette; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandparents.

