FRANKLIN — A Mass of Christian burial for Clarence Roscoe Vappie will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church, Franklin, with Fr. Peter Emusa as the celebrant.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 10:15 a.m. at St Jules Catholic Church. He will be interred in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Baldwin.
Clarence Vappie, known as “Petie” to his friends and family, was born on December 16,1992, in New Iberia to Clarence and Karla Vappie. He was their only child. He attended Episcopal Day School in New Iberia and graduated in 2011 from Franklin High School in Franklin. He enjoyed being a part of the Hornet football and track teams. He attended Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi and SLCC in New Iberia.
Petie had a great passion and talent for theatrical arts, music production and writing lyrics. He shared his father’s love of hunting and fishing, four-wheeling and trail riding on dirt bikes. The muddier the better!
As a young child Petie was affectionate and loving, and he remained so throughout his life. He hugged and kissed without reservation. He loved his family and never missed a chance to gather with them. He had an excellent and entertaining sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Clarence Anthony Vappie; his mother, Karla Paul Vappie; his uncle Raphael S. Paul; his aunt Marla L. Chirdon; and his cherished surrogate grandparents, Greg Paul and Brenda Cahn Paul.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roscoe L. Vappie, who passed away prior to Petie’s birth; and his grandparents whom he adored and loved beyond measure, Mary Ann Harris Vappie and Edward Paul Jr. and Marva Ricardo Paul.
