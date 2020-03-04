Mr. Clarence Rhine Sr., age 92, a resident of Sorrell, went home to glory on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at West St. Mary Civic Center in Four Corners from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will also be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. The officiating Minister will be Rev. B.K. Stevens.
Mr. Rhine is survived by his loving wife, Viola Shields Rhine of Sorrell; five sons, Clarence (Bertha) Rhine and David Rhine both of Port Arthur, Texas, Donald Rhine of Sorrell and Leonard (Rev. Valerie) Rhine Sr. of Jeanerette; five daughters, Dianne (Peter Sr.) Collins, Berlinda Jones, Vanessa (Raymond) Clavelle and Vera (Mark) Key, all of Sorrell and Joyce Harris of Port Arthur, Texas; one sister, Anna Mae Teno of Sorrell; 39 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren.
The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of preparations.