Clarence Joseph Barrilleaux Jr.

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Clarence Joseph “Beb” Barrilleaux Jr., age 95, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at St. Marcellus Mausoleum in Rynella. Military graveside services will be conducted by Iberia Parish Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Mr. Barrilleaux passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 6:20 a.m. at New Iberia Manor North Nursing Home.
Mr. Barrilleaux was retired from McIlhenny Company at Avery Island after many years of dedicated service.
Mr. Barrilleaux proudly served in the U.S. Army in WWII with the 50th Field Artillery Battalion as a canoneer and rifle sharp shooter. He participated in the invasion of Normandy and the liberation of Reims and Verdun in France. His division was entered in the Golden Book of the Soldiers of Verdun by the city mayor. He also participated in the Battle of the Bulge in the southern flank and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He often told stories about his time in the war to anyone who would listen.
He was affectionately known by his family and friends as “Beb” and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Barrilleaux is survived by his son Allen Barrilleaux and wife Norma of Kilgore, Texas; two daughters, JoEllen B. Perone and husband Nicola of Houston and Tracy B. Hulin and husband Naray of Coteau; six grandchildren, Randy Barrilleaux of Kilgore, Texas, Sandy Keaton and husband Jerry, and Paula Howard and husband Kim of Lake Cherokee, Texas, Franco Perone of Houston, Texas, Nicholas Perone and wife Juliette of Seattle, Washington and Jamie Lopez and husband Rory of Coteau; thirteen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ann Smith of Buna, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Hilda LeBlanc Barrilleaux; his parents, Clarence “Bing” Barrilleaux Sr. and Helen Comeaux Barrilleaux; four brothers, Carroll, Charley, Russell and Eldridge; and three sisters, Odelle Walker, Emily Dutile and Elizabeth Antrikin.
Pallbearers will be Franco Perone, Nicholas Perone, Rory Lopez, Seth Esponge, Allen Corey Barrilleaux and Christian Howard.
