Clarence Drexler Sr., 92, a native and resident of Glenco, passed away peacefully at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Damoah, SVD serving as the celebrant. Entombment will follow the mass in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery - Mausoleum Section in Baldwin.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday December 11, 2021, at St. Peter the Apostle Church (Four Corners),1325 Big Four Corners Road, Franklin, with a Rosary being recited at 10 a.m. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Clarence Sr. leaves precious memories with his two sons, Clarence Jr. (Dr. Katherine) Drexler of Baldwin and Terry Wayne (Beverly) Drexler of Verdunville; a daughter, Mrs. Todd (Laura Ann) Watson Sr. of Baker; a brother, Charles (Albertha) of Jeanerette; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a special cousin; a special son Leander “Cush” Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Clarence Sr. was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years; his parents; three brothers; eight aunts; and eight uncles.