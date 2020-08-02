A Graveside Service will be held for Mr. Clarence “CW” Jones, 84, at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Daniel Holmes officiating.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Lake Charles, he passed on Monday, July 22, 2020, at Landmark Nursing Home.
He is survived by his children; three brothers, Shelton Jones, Kevin Gardner and Kenneth Gardner; and one sister, Juanita Jones Card.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paulfred Jones; mother, Lillian Allen Jones; brother, Jonathan Jones; and sisters, Mary Alice Jones Johnson and Audrey Jones Tysinger.
Active Pallbearers will be members of the family.
King’s Funeral Home, 1611 Hwy 14, Lake Charles, LA, 439-7729, is in charge of the arrangements.