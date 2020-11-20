Clarence A. Collins

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Clarence Alex “C.C.” Collins, 84, at 1 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Benoit officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
“C.C.” as he was known by many, was a resident of New Iberia, and passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Clarissa Collins of Atlanta; and one brother, Dennis Collins of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Willie Collins Sr. and Mrs. Martha Spencer Collins; one sister, Victoria Thompson; and two brothers, Willie “Cigar Willie” Collins Jr. and Matthew Marks.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.