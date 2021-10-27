JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Clara Mire Landry, 80, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and will resume from at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A Rosary was prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
A native of Weeks Island and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Landry passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she served as the Director of Religious Education and was a member of the 3rd Order of Carmelites.
She is survived by her sons Cy Landry and his wife Michelle of New Iberia and Dr. Ted Landry and his wife Casey of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren Kimberly Landry Foster and her husband Brian of Youngsville, Danielle Landry and her fiancé Lance Viator of New Iberia, and Abigail Landry, Caroline Landry, Luke Landry and Kevin Landry, all of Houston, Texas; and her great-grandchildren Jake Foster and Theo Foster, both of Youngsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Deacon Theo J. Landry Jr. and her parents Elton Mire and Eula Mae Morris.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hardy, Kurt Prince, Kevin Duval, Kent Landry, Lance Viator and Brian Faucheaux.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.
