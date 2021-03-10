JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Clara Mae Gary Dooley, 86, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter to serve as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Dooley passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home with her children Connie Dooley Shannon and husband Patrick and Ricky Dooley and companion Joni Junca. She was a supervisor of the Fruit of the Loom factory in Jeanerette for thirteen years. Mrs. Dooley loved to visit and spend time with her friends, play Pokeno with them and have coffee engagements with her neighbors. She enjoyed ceramics, art and floral arranging. She was an excellent mother, cook and homemaker. She adored her children and grandchildren and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children; grandchildren Amber Nicole Oppenheimer and companion Chris Dupre, Eric Dooley and fiancée Jaime LeBlanc, Ryan Dooley and Cody Junca; great-grandchildren Collin, Gaige, Masyn, Khorie, Beckham and Hayden; and her four legged companion Angel Dooley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lovelace Charles Dooley; parents, Sydney and Cora Hebert Gary; fourteen brothers and sisters; and numerous friends.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ricky Dooley, Eric Dooley, Ryan Dooley, Patrick Shannon, Collin Dooley and Gaige Dooley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Junca, Chris Dupre and Hayden LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank Sister Nicholas, Ramona Hebert, Olive Bodin, Amy Bodin and Brenda at Lafayette Rehabilitation Hospital, Megan and the staff of Pelican Pointe Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana for all their care and compassion. The family would like to also thank Mrs. Dooley’s many friends for all their love, prayers and support.
