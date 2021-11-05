A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Clara Lee Degay Carrier, 84, the former Clara Lee Degay, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. Rev. Allen Randle Sr., Pastor, and Pastor Eric Mitchell will officiate the service. She will await the resurrection in Beau Pre’ Memorial Park Cemetery in Jeanerette.
She will lie in repose for public viewing from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home church, Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 2, 805 Field Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 and will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the churches and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she peacefully transitioned to eternal life at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at her residence.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 2 in New Iberia.
Clara Lee Degay Carrier was born January 15, 1937, to Georgania Henry and Clarence Degay. She was raised in Weeks Island. She attended grade school at Don Small Elementary School in Weeks Island and graduated in 1956 in the top of her class from Jonas Henderson High School. From there she attended Dillard University and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL) and received a certification in early childhood education. She went on to teach Head Start for 32 years in Iberia Parish.
Clara Carrier was active in community, church and professional organizations throughout her life. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP. In 1977, she was elected to the Iberia Parish School Board. In December of 2014, when she retired, she served her constituents and Iberia Parish Students for 37 continuous years. Clara Carrier represented District One for 37 years and was elected Iberia Parish School Board president in 1992 and 2001.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Glenda Gayle Carrier of Dallas, Texas, Robby Carrier Bethel (Warner) of New Iberia and Dawn Nicole Carrier of Lake Charles; two sons, Melvin Tyrone Carrier of Oakland, California and Marcus Wayne Carrier (Amanda) of New Iberia; twenty grandchildren, Ronnie Irving Jr. (Chantea) of Wylie, Texas, Tiersa Miller of Houston, Texas, Takiyah Carrier (Lovetta) and Takiesha Williams (Billy), Taquila Carrier all of Stockton, California, Ta’Jania Carrier of Houston, Texas, D’Marcus Boutte of New Iberia, Morgan Carrier of Hammond, Megan Carrier, Tamica Carrier, Ray A. Bethel, Wendell Bethel all of New Iberia, Mia Bethel of New Orleans, Nichole Bethel of Carencro, LeRoy Brandon Bethel (Quardariah) of Americus, Georgia, Knyles Randall, Eric Easley both of Lake Charles and Lesayble Carrier Vallot (Carl) of Abbeville, Johnnice Carrier of Vallejo, California and Tyron Carrier of Loreauville; twenty-five great-grandchildren, Chase Irving, Reghan Irving, Jediah Holman, D’Marcus Boute Jr., Jay’Ceon Boutte, Ja’Kaden Boutte, Thailand Carrier, Kaitlyn Journet, Chance Teevan, Kollyn Journet, Carter James Lee Carrier, Ky’rell Bethel, La’trelle Bethel, Terrelle Bethel, Rylee Bethel Simon, Dorian Bethel, Skylar Bethel, An’Draye Mitchell (Clyde), Raylene Hoffpauir, Naterria Lavine, Legacie Williams, Journie Williams, Yukaii Taylor, Bri’yhon Reed Duplessis and Zailen Evans; three great-great-grandchildren, Imani Mitchell, Zaidyn Robinson and Mahlana Zoe Evans; two sisters, George Faye Coss of Longview, Texas and Rev. Vicki Derouen-Hough (Don) of Beaumont, Texas; one brother, Willard Derouen (Connie) of Lacey, Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alphonse Melgun Carrier (aka Melvin Carrier); two sons, Clarence Wendell Carrier and St. Patrick Rene Carrier; one brother, Wilbert Derouen and one grandchild, Monique Powers.
Active pallbearers are Ronnie Irving Jr., Knyles Randall, DeMarcus Boutte, Ray Anthony Bethel, Wendell Bethel, Latrelle Bethel, Terrelle Bethel, LeRoy Bethel and Morgan Carrier.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Carrier, Melvin Tyrone Carrier, Warner Ray Bethel, Carl Vallot, Verge Ausberry Sr., Robbie LeBlanc, Milton Broussard, Andrew Ryes, Leroy Tilman and Ken Raymond.
Flower bearers are Eric Easley Jr., Carter James Carrier and Dorian Bethel.
Condolences may be expressed at ww.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.