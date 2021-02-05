A funeral service will be held for Clara “Mama Lou” G. Romero on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrant. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 1 p.m.
Family requests that visitation to begin at 8 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Clara G. Romero was born on November 9, 1934, to Sidney and Eula Touchet Gary in Lafayette and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia.
She loved her children and grand-babies with all her heart. She is best known in the family for her amazing homemade fried chicken and lima beans. She was no stranger to hard work. Growing up she learned the value of hard work and family. Some of those traditions were passed down to her own family. You could say she was a crew leader when the family had their boucherié, making boudin, hog head cheese and cracklings.
Every grandparent has that one grandchild that seems to be that one soul that they connect with, and Hope was her cake (favorite) and closest to her heart. She also enjoyed shopping at Arc looking for that one deal and the specials at Joyce’s Superette.
Mama Lou is survived by her children Betty R. Gary (Leroy) of Coteau, Patricia “Pat” Romero of Coteau, Ruby Romero (Richard Raymond) of New Iberia and Gerald Romero of Coteau; brothers Elgene Gary Sr. (Wanda), Nerry Gary (Sylvia) and U.J. Gary (Delores); twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Gary, Elgene Gary Sr., Nerry Gary, Ray Paul Gary, Max Auffinger and Shawn Kirl.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be U.J. Gary, Drake LaPorte, Leroy Gary, Richard Raymond and Elgene Gary Jr.
Clara G. Romero was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew Romero; her parents, Sidney and Eula Touchet Gary; siblings Raywood Gary, Cyrus Gary and infant Eugene Gary; daughter Debbie Boudreaux Cockerham; grandchild Michael “Booger” Boudreaux Jr.; godchild Melissa Burch; nephew Michael Gary; great-niece Sydney Gary; and son-in-law Michael Boudreaux Sr.
