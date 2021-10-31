Clara D. Carrier Oct 31, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Mrs. Clara D. Carrrier, 84, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Clara Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Clara D. Carrrier Fletcher New Iberia Residence Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com