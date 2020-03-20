JEANERETTE — A Private Home-going celebration will be held for the immediate family of Mrs. Clara Ann Smith, 68, the former Clara Ann Clavelle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church in Jeanerette with Rev. Terry Gray, Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
For individuals desiring to view Mrs. Clara Ann Clavelle Smith, a walk-through viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the church.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia she departed this world to enter one of peace, love, and God’s Holy Presence at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was baptized at a very early age and remained a faithful member of Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church until her departure home. She graduated from Francis M. Boley High School in 1969 and continued her education in childcare at Evangeline Technical School. She was a faithful wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles Smith of New Iberia; two daughters, Latasha M. Smith of Decorah, Iowa and Latisha M. Smith of New Iberia; one son, LaBradford Smith (Frednika) of New Iberia; one granddaughter, Layla M. Smith of New Iberia; four sisters, Romona Alexander (James), Wilmetta Phillips (Larry), Charlotte Hopes all of Jeanerette and Mary Belle Teague of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Pearl Clavelle, Georgia Rhines and Pearl Robertson.
Active Pallbearers will be Havier Hall, Shon Derek Alexander, Donald Ray Alexander, Terroni Dominick, Roy Key and Eugene Walters.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Alexander, Larry Philips, George Pierce and Hamilton Ledet.
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC and the State of Louisiana Governor’s Public Health Emergency Proclamation to limit events to no more than fifty (50) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, a private service will be held and limited to only the immediate family members.
The family extends love and gratitude to all for prayers, discernment and acts of kindness.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.