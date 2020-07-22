BREAUX BRIDGE — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge for Christyal Belaire Chiasson, 49, who died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Interment will be at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Visitation will be Monday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., a Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge is in charge of the arrangements.
