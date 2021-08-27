Christopher Merritt

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Christopher Mark Merritt, 42, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O Praem., Celebrant, officiating.
Entombment will follow in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Christopher Mark Merritt was born to the union of Alvin Merritt Jr. and Mary L. Merritt on Jan. 31, 1979. The angels descended down from Heaven to Mansfield Methodist Hospital in Mansfield, Texas at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to call him from his labor to his eternal home.
Christopher, or as his family and friends called him, “Chris,” was born and raised in New Iberia. He was christened in the Catholic faith and was a member of the St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. He attended St. Martinville Senior High School and graduated from New Iberia Senior High School, Class of 1997. During his time in high school, Chris played basketball and ran track. After high school, he spent time at Southern University A&M College where he majored in computer science.
Chris was a hard worker who spent many years in the insurance industry and later worked in mortgage banking. Chris’s career took him from Texas, to Colorado, to Florida and back to Texas. He settled down with the love of his life, Christine, and their two boys, Asher and Amir. Chris and Christine were together for roughly seven years and recently celebrated their first anniversary Aug. 16, 2021.
Chris was the godfather of JaToya’s daughter Emerie and JaToya and his wife Ebony are Asher’s godparents.
Chris has left us to join his grandparents: Maternal, Isabelle Batiste and Leonard Williams; paternal, Eunice Hall Merritt and Alvin Charles Merritt Sr. He was also preceded in death by other relatives but recently his favorite uncle Teddy James Batiste Sr. on Feb. 8, 2021.
He will always be loved and remembered by his loving wife, Christine and two sons Asher and Amir of Mansfield, Texas; his devoted parents, Alvin and Mary L. Merritt (New Iberia); two brothers and one sister Terrence Toms (Hilda) of Lafayette, Alvin Merritt Boyd III (Dionne) of Round Rock, Texas and Angela Toms of New Iberia; mother-in-law, Rebecca Adams of Palmer, Texas; father-in-law, Roy Bolton Jr. of Orlando, Florida (Pops); sister-in-law Valerie Adams, Nikki Adams, Shelby Adams and Celia Adams; brothers-in-law, Colton and Cord Adams all of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He had a loving relationship with his aunt Diane Rose and a close relationship with his favorite cousins Sean Rose and April Washington; Goddaughter Emerie Cormier and godson and Alvin (Deuce) Merritt Boyd IV. Also left to cherish his memory are many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Active pallbearers are Jatoya Cormier, D’Adario Conway, Shane Youman, David Lightfoot Jr., Terrence Brown and Chris Barideaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Guillory, Jayden Cormier, Alvin Merritt Boyd III, Alvin Merritt Boyd IV, Andrew Toms, Sean Rose, Harold Allen, Glenn Wiltz Jr. and Kenel Williams.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.