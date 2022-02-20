Memorial services will be conducted for Christopher Jude Gauthier, 52, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. John Cemetery.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.
Christopher Jude Gauthier was born February 11, 1970, to the most loving and devoted parents, Stephen Edlyn Gauthier and Angie Rogers Gauthier. He was a resident of Jeanerette where he attended St. Joseph’s School and later attended and graduated from Hanson Memorial High School in Franklin. He attended LSU and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity-Beta Rho chapter. He will be dearly missed by the entire Beto Rho chapter and his pledge class, especially Rich Harpel, Aric Webb, Jimmy Craven and Keith Guillot. He was preceded in death by his fraternity brother Jake Kiger.
He later lived in Houston for over 25 years. He started cycling and competed in long distance races. He was a beautiful, kind,and gentle soul who would do anything for anyone at any time. As much as Chris loved helping his fellow humans in need, he had an affinity and love for all animals, often adopting stray cats and dogs and nurturing them. His genuine and sincere empathy and compassion for anyone who was hurting in any way was obvious to all who knew him and many who did not.
Chris had a great love for music after learning to play the guitar at an early age. He could often be found at live music shows following his favorite artists. He was an accomplished guitarist and amateur guitar luthier. Chris loved to fix and repair anything. He had many talents and an immense knowledge on a broad range of topics.
We will never forget his boyish smile, twinkling eyes and deep genuine laughter. He will be remembered as the most loving, caring and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend whose loss will be felt in our grieving hearts forever.
Chris fought the bravest battle with cancer over the last five years. He remained positive until the very end in spite of the tremendous pain he endured until finally losing that battle on February 11th, 2022, where he went to be with our Dad in heaven. We are infinitely proud and in awe of his strength and determination while fighting this horrible disease.
He is survived by his mother Angie Rogers Gauthier; his sister Noel Gauthier Landen and her husband Keith Landen; his brother Stephen Edlyn Gauthier II (Stevie) and his wife Tracey; his nieces Amanda Blanchard Percle and her husband Bryce and Morgan Blanchard Allain and her husband Robert; along with his loving aunts Gayle Clement, Connie Ryland, Anita Mayeux and Ann Gauthier Arceneaux; as well as two great-nieces. He is also survived by his companion Sheryl Pasion; close friends whom he loved to make laugh Dixie Gibson Meynier, Richard Patterson and Jill Romero. The family thanks them for loving Chris for so many years and bringing so much joy to his life. Our family is eternally grateful for Lacie Bagley who loves our family and was a caregiver for our father in the last years of his life and who cared for Chris in the last year of his.
Chris was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Stephen Edlyn Gauthier; grandparents Ed and Joyce Gauthier and Wallace and Adelia Comeaux; his brother-in-law Steven Paul Blanchard; and his cousin Shawn Mayeux. Chris was saddened by the loss of 11 friends during the past two years of the Covid pandemic, but he was most regretful that he was too sick to attend the funeral of one of his closest friends Barham Moss, who passed away on October 10, 2021.
You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.