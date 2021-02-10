LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Christopher Joseph Kapp Jr., 84, who passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at his home. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Christopher Joseph Kapp Jr. was born in Weeks Island on October 16, 1936, to the late Christopher Sr. and Ida Trimble Kapp. He was a 1954 graduate of New Iberia High School. He retired from Morton Salt as a Screen Plant Foreman with 42 years of service.
An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Kapp loved fishing and was known as the “Red Fish King.” He also enjoyed shrimping, golfing, hunting and gardening and he grew the biggest tomatoes in the world! He was very fit all of his life and played baseball well into his forties. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Kapp is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Kapp; a daughter, Denise (Gene) Hebert of New Iberia; three sons, Christopher J. (Melissa) Kapp III of Lydia, Kirk (Rachel) Kapp of New Iberia and Bryan (Gwendolyn) Kapp of Opelousas; two siblings, Gerald (Desiree) Kapp of Bayou Vista and Sylvia (Glenn) Arton of Prairieville; twelve grandchildren, Amy (Christopher) Suire, Michelle (Kevin) Miller, Michael (Jamie) Segura, Megan (Casey) Munnerlyn, Genna (Alex) Wazenkewitz, Sarah Hebert, Heather Kapp, Kimberly (Dylan) Albert, Mallory (Damian) Clements, Christopher (Kayla) Kapp, Cierra Kapp and Abigail Kapp; and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Christopher J. Kapp III, Kirk Kapp, Bryan Kapp, Gene Hebert, Michael Segura and Christopher Kapp.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.