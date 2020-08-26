ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Christopher Joseph Bourda, 69, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Notre Dame from 7 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville. Gift bearers will be Bytheah Thomas, Natalia Bellaire and Nydia Bellaire.
Christopher was a 1973 graduate of Grambling State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in music. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and leader of the drum line of the Grambling State Marching Band. Christopher retired from ConocoPhillips as a supervisor after many years of employment.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Christopher will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Bourda; two daughters, Sentowskia Thomas and Nefeteria (Mandell) Bellaire; three brothers, George Bourda Jr., Leward (Hilda) Bourda and Sandy (Kathy) Bourda Sr.; three sisters, Ella Mae Alexander, Marie (Wonest) Decuir and Gretta Pierre; sister-in-law Delores Bourda; six grandchildren, Willie Thomas Jr., Christopher Thomas, Bytheah Thomas, Nericia Bourda, Natalia Bellaire and Nydia Bellaire; and two great grandchildren, Julien Bourda and Hazel Jordan.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Etienne Bourda; brother Lindsay Bourda Sr.; sister-in-law Carolyn Patterson Bourda; brothers-in-law John Pierre and Lawrence Alexander Sr.; and son-in-law Willie Thomas Sr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.