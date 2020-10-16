A graveside service will be held for Minister Christopher Craig Broussard, 66, at 1 p.m. October 16, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Leleux officiating. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the cemetery.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, he passed away peacefully at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, with his loving wife by his side.
He was a member of Glorious Church Worship Center where he became licensed as an ordained minister by Pastors Kenneth and Stephanie Leleux in June of 1994. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He worked as an offshore welder for many years before becoming a Union National Life Insurance Agent for 17 years until retirement. After retirement, he decided to rejoin the workforce as an offshore coordinator for a local oilfield company.
He enjoyed hunting with his brother and friends, fishing, welding, cooking, baking, watching sports and most of all, spending time with his family.
He leaves in God’s care to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years of marriage, Earlene Deal Broussard, of New Iberia; four sons, Maceo Broussard, Moe Broussard (Katressa), Solomon Broussard and Jacob Broussard (Shanta), all of New Iberia; two daughters, Mary Broussard Gogins (Greg) of Odessa, Texas, and Nikina Broussard Vallian (Keith) of Katy, Texas; one brother, Emmett Lee Broussard Sr. (Lori) of New Iberia; one sister, Marcia Faye Broussard of Coteau; eighteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Mary Broussard, and his father, Herman Francois.
Active pallbearers will be Jamison Linzer, Michael Landry, Rikola Henry, Ricky Delahoussaye, Shaun Evans and Matthew Hebert.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maceo Broussard, Moe Broussard, Solomon Broussard, Jacob Broussard, Emmett Broussard Sr., Greg Gogins, Keith Vallian and Raymond Fontenette.
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive-New Iberia, LA 70560.