Christopher A. Flugence Jr. Oct 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Christopher Ambrose Flugence Jr., 22, who died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in New Iberia.Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Flugence, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home New Iberia Christopher Ambrose Flugence Jr. Christopher A. Flugence Jr. Arrangement Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com