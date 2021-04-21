BREAUX BRIDGE — A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge for Christine Marie Morgan, 64, who passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Deacon Marcel “Butch” Hebert will officiate at the funeral service. Interment will follow at later date.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
She is survived by her husband, James “David” Morgan; two sons, Ryan Paul Judice (Christy) and Keenan James Morgan; grandchild Jansen Thomas Cooper Judice; brother Troy Thomas Eldridge (Edie); stepson David Keith Morgan (Michelle); two step-grandchildren, Kaycee Lyn Morgan (Justin Sidener) and David Louis Morgan (Kira); two step-great-grandchildren Hunner Morgan and Kinley Claire Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas John and Barbara Mae Eldridge; and one step great-grandchild Reese David Morgan.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.