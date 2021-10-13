Christine Ann DeRouen Rogers, a devoted wife of 52 years and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother, sister and dear friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69.
Funeral services celebrating Christine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Nathan Comeaux, Associate Pastor of St. Peter’s, will officiate. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service, with the Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Chris was born July 30,1952, in Iberia Parish to Galdwin “Neg” DeRouen and the late Emily Bodin DeRouen and was one of four children born to that union. She met the love of her life, Raoul Anthony Rogers Jr. and entered into the sacred sacrament of Matrimony on July 1, 1969. They have shared a beautiful life together for 52 years.
Chris loved attending festivals, listening to music and taking afternoon drives with her husband, Raoul. She enjoyed traveling the back roads and loved being outdoors. She was always kissed by the sun and had a beautiful tan. Chris especially loved to dance and sing her favorite songs on Saturday mornings, which created unforgettable memories for her children.
Her children admired her for her strength and unconditional love for them. She passed on to them the importance of being determined in life and taking time to enjoy and feel the music. She had ways of making an ordinary day become a memory that would never be forgotten. Because of this, her husband, children and grandchildren have so many memories and they will cherish them all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Raoul Anthony Rogers Jr.; her daughters Sheryl Rogers Gibbons and husband Coby Gibbons and Bridget Rogers Chou and husband Joshua Chou; her six grandchildren, Zachary Gibbons, Gabrielle Hebert, Joshua Chou II, Trevor Rogers, Anthony Rogers and Emily Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Vince Fox and Cece Norwood; her father Galdwin “Neg” DeRouen; her sisters Debbie Lacey and husband, Chuck Lacey and Vanessa Watkins; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Derouen.
Along with her mother, Christine is preceded in death by her son Randall Anthony Rogers; and her brother Bryant DeRouen.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
