Christen Cira Dorsey, 35, a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma, and native of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia Street, Morgan City, LA. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The Reverend Terry L. Joseph Sr. will officiate the services. Entombment will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery, Mausoleum Section in Morgan City.
Memories of Christen will forever remain in the hearts of her mother Nelda Dorsey (Johnny Olivier) of Patterson; father Sanford Edwards of Jeanerette; maternal grandparents Joan (John) Rochelle of Berwick; paternal grandparents Wilfred and Delores Edwards of Four Corners; siblings Ka’Leah Dorsey of Lafayette, Tori Olivier of Patterson, Sanford (Raven) Edwards Jr. of Jeanerette, Corey Edwards, Saniya Edwards, Tylian Edwards and Santana Edwards all of New Iberia; nephews, uncles, aunts, godmother, close friends and classmates that were very dear to Christen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Christen was preceded in death by her uncle, an aunt and great-grandparents.