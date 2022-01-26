A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Chriss J. Hebert, 57, 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022. A Rosary Prayer Service will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Chriss J. Hebert passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center with his parents by his side.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia he was born on May 12, 1964, to Fernand and Mary Jane Bourque Hebert.
To know Chriss is to love him. Chriss adored his family. He was always proud to talk about his family to others. He loved them with his whole heart.
He loved traveling throughout the United States with his parents and going on countless fishing trips with his father. Chriss often enjoyed attending rock ‘n roll concerts with his brother and sister-in-law, then eventually with his niece. In later years, he enjoyed spending time with his great-uncle Ronnie, who would call almost every day to make plans to spend the day together.
Chriss was a big sports fan. He loved watching UL, LSU and Saints games on TV or in the stands.
One thing that Chriss treasured the most was spending quality time with his siblings, his nieces, nephews and all of his great-nieces and nephews. He was known for saying, “You are my favorite, but don’t tell the others.” Many fond memories of Chriss will forever live within our hearts.
Chriss J. Hebert is survived by his parents Fernand and Mary Jane Hebert of New Iberia; brother Craig Hebert (Gloria); sister Cheryl H. Harvey (Brian) of Walker; nieces and nephews Nicole H. Babin (Seth) of Erath, Jacob Hebert (Leigh Ann) of Youngsville, Kellie G. Elisar (Brandon) of Gonzales and Heather G. Robillard (Dustin) of Geismer; great-nieces and great-nephews Aubrie Romero, Lillian Lind, Penelope Hebert, Austin Elisar, Delilah Robillard, Grant Elisar, Leia Hebert, Kennedi Elisar and Damon Robillard.
The family would like to thank the staff of Belle Teche Nursing Home and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the care and support they shared with our family during the difficult time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.