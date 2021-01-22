A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Chris Brennan Derise, 50, who passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in Lafayette.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of Lydia, Chris was born on October 12, 1970, to Lloyd Derise and Mae Broussard Derise, and worked at the M.A. Patout Sugar Mill as a mill floor technician. He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his four wheeler and on his days off he would like to get away and enjoy life.
Survivors include his daughter Kristen Derise (Nicolas Engle) of Youngsville; mother, Mae Derise, of Lydia; brother Tod Derise of Lydia; sister Cyd Buteau (Karl) of Jeanerette; two grandchildren, Brennan Engle and Harlee Engle; two nephews, Ryan Buteau of Loreauville and Michael Buteau of Lafayette; and a great-niece, Emmeline Buteau.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Derise.
Pallbearers will be Tod Derise, Karl Buteau, Ryan Buteau, Michael Buteau, Nicolas Engle and Donovan Varnado.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.
