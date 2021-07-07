Chester Viator

Chester was born on March 30, 1951, at Dauterive Hospital in New Iberia to Louis and Vivian Viator (Bodin). He graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1969 and studied mechanical drawing at a local vocational school thereafter. During his younger years, Chester was an exceptional baseball player, competed in track and field and used his remarkable gift for music to sing and play the drums in a well-known local band.
He appreciated the simple things in life and had great respect for others. His down-to-earth nature ensured that wherever he went he was sure to make friends fast. When he wasn’t working in lawn maintenance, he enjoyed a game of cards or pool, watching golf on TV and especially fishing. Chester’s final years were spent exactly where he wanted to be: Under the shade of a large tree with a cold drink in one hand and a fishing pole in the other.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory only daughter Cheyenne Buelterman-Fernandez (Oscar); sister Lorraine Munnerlyn (Viator); sister-in-law Keren Viator; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother George Michael Viator.
Any condolences, memories or photos can be shared by mail with Chester’s only daughter Cheyenne at 1414 Jennings St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507.