LOREAUVILLE — Memorial services will be conducted for Chester “Butch” Gonsoulin, 85, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in Loreauville, with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
A native and resident of Loreauville, Chester Gonsoulin passed away at 3:51 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his residence.
Butch was the founder, owner and operator of CFG Specialty alongside his wife Liz and his son Chuck for 39 years.
Butch loved watching several different sports, football, baseball and horse racing. However, from time to time he enjoyed going to the casino. He loved his family dearly and spent time with them.
Butch is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Meaux Gonsoulin; his children Chester “Chuck” Gonsoulin (Danielle) of Loreauville, Brian Gonsoulin (Mindy) of Aledo, Texas and Lane Michael Gonsoulin of Shreveport; grandchildren Leighanne Lyons (Clint), Karla Clement (Ryan), Cody Gonsoulin, Christine Weber, Travis Weber (Erin), Ryan Gonsoulin (fiancée Bradie) and Brody Gonsoulin; great-grandchildren Amalie Sumrall, Alyssa Romero, Averie Romero, Rhett Clement, Sammie Willis, Alex Willis, Bryleigh Sparkman, Brantley Sparkman, Rylie Gonsoulin and Charlie Gonsoulin; and sister Donna Gonsoulin Aguillard (Mac).
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard J. and Florence Suard Gonsoulin.
The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice and the caregivers who cared for him and the support they showed to our family during our time of need.