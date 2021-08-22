JEANERETTE — A funeral service was held for Cheryl LeBlanc on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 10:45 a.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with Rev. Alexander Albert as Celebrant.
Cheryl was born on March 15, 1968, to Leroy and Dian Louviere LeBlanc in New Iberia.
Cheryl LeBlanc passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 12:56 a.m., at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Cheryl loved spending time outdoors, fishing and playing with her beloved dogs. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to the casino with her mother. She developed a hobby of painting diamonds.
Cheryl was a remarkable cook and baker and she enjoyed listening to country music and cheering on her favorite NFL team the Chicago Bears.
She is survived by her spouse, James Michael Sonnier; daughters Erin Bramlett of Lafayette, Ramie Bramlett of Jeanerette, Hanna Bramlett of Jeanerette and Tiffany Sonnier of Jeanerette; siblings Tina LeJeune of Opelousas, Dawn Boutte (Carroll) of New Iberia and Darren LeBlanc of New Iberia; grandchildren Kacei, Kavyn, Andre’, Isisah, Daimyn and Kailee.
Cheryl LeBlanc was preceded in death by her father Leroy LeBlanc.
Serving as pallbearers were Kavyn Bramlett, Andre’ Sonnier, Darren LeBlanc, Reid Boutte and Eric Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers were Tony LeJeune, and Carroll.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.