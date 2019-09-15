Cheryl G. Derise

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, for Cheryl “Sherry” G. Derise, 64, who passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will be at a later date.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Derise was born on January 5, 1955, to the late Roland and Rella Mae Myers Genest. She was employed with Dauterive Hospital for 23 years and Acadiana MRI for 10 years and was always involved in her children’s activities when they were young. Sherry enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, cross stitching and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Michael P. Derise Sr. of New Iberia; daughters Brandy Derise Stansbury and husband, Samuel P. Stansbury Jr., of Youngsville and Geneé M. Derise of New Iberia; son Michael P. Derise Jr. of New Iberia; brother David Genest and wife, Kathy, of Jeanerette; grandchildren Brianna Oubre, Baleigh Stansbury, Bryce Stansbury and Braé Michael Derise.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.