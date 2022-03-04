Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville honoring the life of Cheryl Ann Hebert Nicoll, 65, who passed away peacefully Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Cheryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was one of the most loving and caring person you would ever meet.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Mark Nicoll; son Travis L. Hebert and wife Miranda; stepson Kristoffer Golden and wife Jennifer; three grandchildren, Brycin Hbert, Kenley Hebert and Kielyn Golden; brothers John Kenneth Hebert, Kerry Hebert and wife Peggy, Clint Hebert and wife Anita and Jody Hebert and wife Tonya; sister Donna Pellerin and husband Darrel; loving brother Dean A. Struckoff Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded her father, John Roland Hebert; mother Jane Bergeron Hebert; and brothers Daniel Hebert Sr. and Troy Hebert.
Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Hebert Jr., Aaron Scott Hebert, Ryan Hebert, Kameron Hebert, Dustin Menard and Ricky Bertrand.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brycin Hebert, Josh Hebert, Bryant Hebert and Tim Delcambre.