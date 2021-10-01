Funeral services will be conducted for Chase Anthony Sonnier, 38, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. when we will depart for the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by the New Iberia Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Loreauville and resident this last year of Bunkie, Mr. Sonnier passed away July 26, 2021, in Avoyelles Parish.
Mr. Sonnier worked in the oilfield many years. He was a hard worker and truly enjoyed his work. Chase was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, frogging, boating and spending time at Lake Fausse Pointe camps with family. He also enjoyed camping with family at the campsites all over, creating lifetime memories. He loved his children, his nieces and nephew more than life itself. He had a special bond with his nieces Isabella Sonnier and Ireland Sonnier and nephew Tucker Sonnier, who was his fishing buddy and their “Pah.” They will both miss him dearly. Chase was loved by many and had lifelong friends. He was a kindhearted person and had a big heart. His death has affected many hearts.
Mr. Sonnier is survived by his son Cullen Matthew Sonnier of Youngsville; daughter Skylyn Raé Sonnier of New Iberia; mother, Dina Champagne Sonnier of New Iberia; his father, Teddy James Sonnier and wife Ngan Duong Sonnier of Bunkie; brother Brance Sonnier and fiancé Shaunna Latiolais; sister Kim Sonnier of Bunkie; maternal grandparents, Sylvia Migues (Tut) Champagne and Lennette Joseph (Bob) Champagne of Coteau Holmes; paternal grandmothers, Elaine Sonnier of Jefferson Island and Connie Purtle of New Iberia; uncles Chad Champagne of Tampa, Florida, Troy Sonnier of Parks and Todd Sonnier and wife, Donna, of Jefferson Island; aunts Jana Champagne and fiancé Brian Broussard of Loreauville, Lani Champagne Martin and Ty Martin of Coteau Holmes and Lynl Champagne and companion Ross Girouard of Coteau Holmes; and numerous cousins and friends.
Mr. Sonnier was preceded in death by his brother Skye Michael Sonnier; uncle Eric John Champagne; maternal great-grandparents, Olite Huval Miguez and Garcia Miguez and Madia and Juliam Champagne; paternal grandfather, Jeffrey Sonnier; paternal great-grandparents, Rita and Harry Babineaux and Louise and Roman Sonnier.
Due to Covid, masks must be worn in funeral home and at church. The family requests that no one hug or shake hands and practice social distancing. Thanks so much in advance. Let’s keep everyone safe.
Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, 256-5152, is in charge of all arrangements.