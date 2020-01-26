A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Charlsie Jo Talbot, 67, who passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center with her family by her side.
The Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, and will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Entombment will be at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Charlsie Josephine Talbot was born on September 1, 1952, to the late Curtis James and Joyce Lopez Talbot. She worked as a Personal Secretary at Breaux’s Baycraft for more than 30 years. A selfless person, Charlsie donated much of her time to St. Francis Diner in New Iberia. She loved cooking, dancing and shooting pool, but what she cherished most was time spent with her family.
Ms. Talbot is survived by her siblings, Rocky Talbot and wife Cindy, Blaise Talbot, and Misty Talbot and fiancé Todd Menard, all of New Iberia; nephews Lance Talbot, Chase Bonin and Hunter Bonin; great nieces Vivian and Brooklyn; great nephew Brycen; and numerous godchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Scotty James Talbot.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Talbot, Lance Talbot, Chase Bonin, Hunter Bonin, Todd Menard and Wes Pattillo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Pattillo, Reving “Slick” Broussard III, Roy Collins, and Roy LaBiche.
Because St. Francis Diner was so near and dear to Charlsie’s heart, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the diner at 529 Daigre St., New Iberia, LA 70560; phone number 365-3362.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331 is in charge of arrangements.