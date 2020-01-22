Charles Wendall Allen, 85, passed away January 13, 2020, at his home in New Iberia, surrounded by family and friends, with his loyal dog Kibbie at his side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home with Rev. David Denton officiating.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Charles was born September 6, 1934, in Kentwood to Luther and Gladys Allen, as one of six children. He graduated Alexandria’s Bolton High School before attending Louisiana Tech in Ruston and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
In 1955, he married Sandra Posey of Alexandria. They spent 54 happy years together until her passing in 2009. Charles is survived by their three children, Sherri Allen Moore, Vicki Allen Sorrel and Dr. Phillip Glenn Allen; as well as eight grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, Nicole Sorrel, Dr. Jonathan Sorrel, Sarah Masters, Dr. Charlie Moore, Aaron Moore, Claire Dean and Rachel Allen; and twelve great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother, Kenneth Allen; and two sisters, Bobby Delaney and Gloria Allen.
Charles lived a full life raising his family with Sandra and working in the oil industry. He had a wonderful mind for mechanical problem solving and invented numerous tools over the course of his lifetime. He also became an exceptional salesman in the oil field industry. He was a great outdoorsman and gardener and appreciated cowboy culture and a good Western.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Gladys Allen; siblings Powell Allen and Mary Grace Allen and his wife, Sandra.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jadda, Jasmine, and Arteisha of Le Meilleur Care, Dr. Jon Leleux, Dr. George Cousin and Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate care and service to Charles.
Memorial gifts may be made to the following charities in lieu of flowers, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or to Louisiana Methodist Children’s Homes www.lumcfs.org.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, is in charge of the arrangements.