Funeral services will be conducted for Charles Robicheaux, 73, at noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Charles Robicheaux passed away at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Charles served our country proudly in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant. After leaving the military, Charles was the owner and operator of an oil and gas distribution company.
His favorite pastime was playing golf and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent many hours watching his two grandsons playing sports. He was an avid Saints and LSU football fan.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Keri Whitney (Joey) of Houston and Alycee Sunstrom (Ryan) of Baton Rouge; two grandsons, Camden James Sunstrom and Grant William Sunstrom; eight siblings, Linda Robicheaux (Roy) of New Iberia, Karen Robicheaux Ashton (Jackson) of Baton Rouge, Earl Stephen Robicheaux Jr. (Debbie) of New Iberia, Timothy Paul Robicheaux (Tammy) of New Iberia, Mark Robicheaux (Michelle) of New Iberia, Beth Robicheaux Romero (Lucky) of New Iberia, Robyn Robicheaux Delcambre (Thomas) of New Iberia and Tracy Robicheaux LeBlanc of New Iberia.
Charles Robicheaux was preceded in death by his wife Camille Robin Robicheaux; his parents Earl and Shirley Landry Robicheaux; and his sister Patricia Robicheaux.
The family would like to express their thanks to the caregivers Reneé Tucker and Donna Smith for the help, compassion and caring for their father. Also, thanks to Hospice of Acadiana.
A very special thanks of gratitude to our father’s sister Linda Robicheaux Pontiff, for being so dedicated to her brother during this most trying time.