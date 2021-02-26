A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Charles Peter DeRouen, 78, at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary at 11 a.m.
Mr. DeRouen passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. DeRouen was a skilled welder in the oil and gas industry and his work took him all around the world including Norway, Africa, South America, Germany, France, Scotland and Oklahoma. He owned and operated A-1 Welding Fabrications from 1975 until 1985 and also spent seven years as a sugar cane farmer in Iberia Parish. In his younger days, he enjoyed dancing and would often go dancing with his wife, Mrs. Janell Hebert DeRouen. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and tending to his vegetable garden. Mr. DeRouen will be missed dearly by his family and all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janell Hebert DeRouen of New Iberia; son Shane DeRouen and wife Sheri of New Iberia; daughters Chanda DeRouen Chauvin and husband John of New Iberia and Kristie DeRouen Blanchard and husband Lane of New Iberia; grandchildren Leigh Ann DeRouen, Allison DeRouen, Dexter DeRouen, Jeanné Avery Chauvin, Jack Chauvin, James Chauvin, Zachary Blanchard and wife Jessica and Taylor Blanchard and wife Catherine; great-grandchildren Ava Grace Frederick DeRouen, Wesley Blanchard, Harper Blanchard and Marie Kate Blanchard, who is on the way. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ann DeRouen Blanchard and husband Ambrose of Charenton and Octavia DeRouen Copp of Charenton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Elodie Hebert Derouen; in-laws Murphy and Aline Domingue Hebert; siblings Cleudy DeRouen, Paul DeRouen, Antoine DeRouen, Guy DeRouen, Joyce DeRouen LeBlanc Labiché, Rosalie DeRouen Landry, Estelle DeRouen Landry, Thelma DeRouen Zimmerman, Lelia DeRouen Powers, Lily DeRouen Stoute and Juliet DeRouen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandchildren Leigh Ann DeRouen, Allison DeRouen, Dexter DeRouen, Jeanné Avery Chauvin, Jack Chauvin, James Chauvin, Zachary Blanchard and Taylor Blanchard.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Dr. Carl Ditch for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. DeRouen’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
