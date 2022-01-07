Charles Lee Perry Sr., a resident and native of Charenton, passed away peacefully at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1341 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Burial will follow funeral services in the Godman Cemetery in Charenton.
Memories of Charles Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his children Bishop Charles L. (Cheryl) Perry Jr. of Verdunville, Dwayne P. (Felicia) Perry and Brian R. Perry, both of Charenton, Angela M. (John) Thomas of Port Arthur, Texas, and Mamie (Christopher) Perry-Leonard and Sheena T. (fiancée Edward Roman) Perry, both of New Iberia; brothers Bernard (Jennie) Perry Sr. of Baton Rouge, Darrell (Jolene) Perry of Franklin, Herbert (Ruth) Perry of Largo, Maryland, Kenneth (Anna) Perry Sr. of Charenton, and Keith (Xiomara) Perry of Waldorf, Maryland; sisters Jeanette (Conrad) Burgess and Kim Perry, both of Charenton, Paula Perry-Edwards of Anchorage, Alaska, Pamela (Kevin) Jones of Franklin and Deiedra (Hoytt) Perry-Williams of Ellenwood, Georgia; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charles Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Perry; parents Albert and Rita Mae Perry Jr.; siblings Albert Perry III and James Perry; nephew Julian Perry; a niece Eugiene Perry Perkins; his maternal grandparents Mariah Pierre Carter and Sylvester Carter Sr.; and his paternal grandparents Louise Neuve Perry and Albert Perry Sr.