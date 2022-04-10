Charles K. Falterman

Charles Kirkpatrick Falterman, 59, a resident of Jeanerette, passed away on April 1, 2022, in New Iberia. Charles was the fourth child and second son of Dr. and Mrs. James B. Falterman Sr.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with the very Rev. Francis Damoath officiating.
“Charlie” will be remembered by his family and loved ones as a very kind, generous and compassionate person. He was a wonderful cook and loved to train and raise dogs. He leaves behind a legacy of loving unconditionally and we, his family, are forever grateful for knowing his beautiful gentle heart. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his fiancée Benita Pilcher of New Iberia; his siblings Dr. James B. Falterman Jr. (Cindy) of New Iberia, Mary Frances Bourgeois (Dr. Leonard Barrow), Dr. Corinne Hebert (Ronald), David Falterman (Erin), Stephen Falterman (Chantelle), John Falterman (Ann) and Dr. Thomas Falterman all of Jeanerette. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Donations and masses in Charles‘ honor and memory may be sent to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church,11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, Louisiana 70544.
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard, 337-330-8006, was in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Falterman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.