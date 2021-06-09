A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Charles Joseph Moore Sr., 76, who passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Rev. Keith Landry will be the officiant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Charles Joseph Moore Sr. was born in Morgan City, on October 7, 1944, to the late Earl and Agnes Fitch Moore. He was a retired auto/diesel mechanic. Mr. Moore enjoyed watching TV, especially old westerns and anything related to car racing, repairs or auctions. He cherished time spent with his family and always looked forward to monthly family lunches. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Moore is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Staton Moore; two sons, Charles Moore Jr. (Sandra) of New Iberia and Timothy Moore (Angela) of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Brant Moore (Nikki) of New Iberia, Erica Borel (Beau) of Loreauville and Amanda and Marshall Moore of New Iberia; and five great-grandchildren, Landon Moore, Grace Moore, Killian Moore, Amelie Borel and Beau Borel II.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Brant Moore, Marshall Moore, Beau Borel, Pat Dugas, Kenneth Labit, Buddy Dautreuil and Mark Dautreuil.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Louisiana/Acadiana Area, c/o Tim and Angela Moore, 819 Belle Place Olivier Rd., New Iberia, LA 70563.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.